Published 4:28 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao may be the clear-cut winner, but not in opponent Adrien Broner's eyes.

The American boxer claimed he beat the sport's only eight-division world champion despite succumbing to a unanimous decision loss in their title bout at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

Pacquiao won convincingly to defend his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt, earning the nod from all 3 judges with a scorecard of 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112.

However, the scores didn't sway Broner's belief that he lost.

"I beat him. Everybody out there know I beat him," an irate Broner told Hall of Fame sportscaster Jim Gray after beginning his interview with expletives.



"I controlled the fight, he was missing, I hit him clean more times, I beat him."



Hall of Famer Jim Gray conducting a powerful post-fight interview. #PacBroner

The fight and punch statistics prove otherwise.

Broner was pressed towards the ropes throughout the bout and absorbed a flurry of punches from Pacquiao particularly in the 7th and 9th rounds.

Punch statistics also revealed that Broner landed just 50 from his 295 punches thrown for a 17% accuracy.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, more than doubled Broner's output with 112 landed punches from 569 thrown for a better 20% efficiency rate.

Broner even reasoned out that the result is geared towards setting up a rematch between Pacquiao and old foe Floyd Mayweather.

"Y'all know I beat that boy. What they're trying to do is try to get that money again with Pacquiao and Floyd, but it's cool, I ain't worried about it."

The four-time world champion has now lost two of his last 3 bouts, with the other one ending in a draw. – Rappler.com