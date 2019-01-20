Manny Pacquiao outjabs Adrien Broner as the American fighter turns out to be a poor copy of Floyd Mayweather

Published 6:19 PM, January 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – A vintage virtuoso performance by Manny Pacquiao enthralled Adrien Broner to submission Saturday night, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

Showing he's still fiery and sprightly at 40, Pacquiao forced Broner to revert to survival mode in the closing rounds and won by unanimous decision, 117-111, 116-112, 116-112, to keep the World Boxing Asociation welterweight crown. (READ: Pacquiao dominates Broner to retain WBA welterweight crown)

“I wanted to push it (go for KO), but my trainers told me not to be careless,” Pacquiao – who made his first appearance in the United States after over two years of absence – said during the post-fight conference.

Staggered by a sweeping left followed by a flurry of punches from Pacquiao in the 7th round, Broner opted not to engage the rest of the way, even backpedalling at times to the disappointment of the overflow crowd at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

With old rival Floyd Mayweather Jr watching at ringside, Pacquiao sprang to action from the opening bell and got Broner's attention when he threw punches in bunches and sneaked in a few.

It will be the theme of the 12-round bout, as Broner, a poor copy of Mayweather, settled for a few counterpunches instead of bringing the fight to Pacquiao as he boasted earlier.

A solid right caught Broner on the chin in the 9th round and Pacquiao again swarmed over him before the bell rang.

Though the outcome was beyond doubt, majority of the thousands in attendance stayed behind to hear the official announcement of Pacquiao's title-retention.

As he promised, Pacquiao hardly showed traces of being old.

Though bothered by a runny nose since Friday night, Pacquiao outjabbed and outlanded Broner, who's 11 years younger but clearly the slower fighter.

According to compubox, Pacquiao threw 568 punches against only 295 for Broner. Pacquiao also landed more than twice what Broner did, 112-50.

Pacquiao, an eight-division champion, just made a statement he was far from being a geriatric, darting in and out, unsettling Broner with feints, lateral movements and snappy punches.

Predictably asked whether he'd like to tackle Mayweather next, Pacquiao answered that it's okay with him if ever Mayweather decides to come out of retirement.

Though he failed to score his 40th knockout in his first fight at 40, Pacquiao settled for raising his record to 61-7-2 with light opposition from Broner, who was expected to do better, being a four-division world champion.

Instead, Broner got schooled, but refused to admit he flunked the Pacquiao test.

Broner even had the gall to climb the ropes and raise his hands as soon as the fight ended, a move met by boos.

In contrast, Pacquiao knelt on his corner and prayed before acknowledging the crowd.

Pacquiao then approached Broner and his team to thank them for a fight that further enhanced his ring legacy. – Rappler.com