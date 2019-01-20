The 40-year-old says he is good with serving as senator and giving the country honor through boxing

Published 7:33 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao would like to stick to being the Philippines' fighting senator – at least for now.

After a rousing unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time), the Filipino boxing legend dismissed plans of running for the country's highest goverment position.

"To become a president, I don't have that in my mind right now," the 40-year-old Pacquiao told Hall of Fame sportscaster Jim Gray when asked about his future political plans.

Thanks to his success in the international scene that saw him transform into the sport's only eight-time world champion, Pacquiao has climbed his way up to being a senator.

After losing his congressional bid in 2007, Pacquiao won as Saranggani representative in 2010 and triumphed unopposed in 2013. He then landed at 7th place among the winning senatoriables in 2016.

Rumors, though, persist that he will run for presidency, especially since he is a staunch and vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

But that is far from the mind of Pacquiao, who has successfully defended his World Boxing Association regular welterweight title.

"I have no plan to run for president and I'm happy serving people as a senator and giving honor to our country," he added.

Possibly up next for Pacquiao is another megabucks tussle with Floyd Mayweather, who watched him demolish Broner live and whose Mayweather Promotions co-promoted the card. – Rappler.com