Returning to his aggressive ways, Manny Pacquiao outjabs and outhits Adrien Broner with power punches

Published 8:47 PM, January 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Whatever claim Adrien Broner has that he should have been the rightful winner over Manny Pacquiao was shattered by the punch statistics released after their battle for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown Saturday night, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

It clearly showed Pacquiao was not only busier, but he was more accurate as well. (READ: Pacquiao dominates Broner to retain WBA welterweight crown)

Living up to his promise that he will throw punches in bunches, Pacquiao outjabbed and outhit him with power punches.

Returning to his old, aggressive ways, the 40-year-old Pacquiao landed 112 of 568 punches thrown for 20 percent, besting Broner, who hit 50 of 295 for 17 percent.

Giving away two inches in reach and probing for openings in the early rounds, Pacquiao could only connect on 30 of 371 attempts for a measly 8 percent.

Though more accurate at 10 percent, Broner suffered from inactivity as he flicked only 115, connecting on 11.

It was in power punches where Pacquiao really asserted his mastery over Broner.

Keen on handing Broner his first knockout loss, Pacquiao unleashed 197 hard punches, 82 of which got through for 42 percent.

That Broner can pride himself finishing the 12-rounder with nary a mark on his face, was primarily due to the fact that majority of those landed were body shots. (HIGHLIGHTS: Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner fight)

Aiming for a one-punch knockout the way Juan Manuel Marquez achieved against Pacquiao in the 6th round of their fourth encounter in 2012, Broner only threw 180 hard punches, landing 39 for 22 percents.

With such low punch output, Broner can't hope to turn the tide against an aggressive Pacquiao. – Rappler.com