'I can be an aggressive fighter and I give my best at 40,' says Manny Pacquiao after his successful title defense

Published 9:42 PM, January 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Although he didn't get the knockout he wanted, Manny Pacquiao thinks he performed beyond expectations.

And rightfully so as the Filipino boxing icon, at 40 years old, retained his World Boxing Association welterweight crown at the expense of Adrien Broner Saturday night, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

“Right now I feel OK. I can still fight. I can be an aggressive fighter and I give my best at 40.”

Clearly, for Pacquiao, 40 is the new 20.

Dominant all throughout, Pacquiao was able to stagger Broner in the 7th and 9th rounds, but ran out of time to finish off the job. (READ: Pacquiao dominates Broner to retain WBA welterweight crown)

“I wanted to push it (go for knockout), but my trainers prevented me from pursuing it,” said Pacquiao.

“Buboy (Fernandez) told me I was well ahead on points so I just need to relax. He told me to stay aggressive but don't get careless.”

Pacquiao grudgingly relented as he intended to put up a dazzling performance on his first fight as a 40-year-old. (READ: Punch stats: Pacquiao throws punches in bunches)

That he was fighting in the United States for the first time in over two years, further fueled Pacquiao's desire to finish off Broner and secure his 40th knockout. Instead, Pacquiao contented himself with a 61-7-2 record and the adulation of the boxing world.

Asked whether Floyd Mayweather is on his radar for his next fight, Pacquiao said it was true, but a rematch will really depend on the retired unbeaten former welterweight champion.

“You know I am still active, he (Mayweather) can go back to the ring and we'll fight again if he wants to,” said Pacquiao, who is guaranteed a $10 million purse.

“I'm the champion and I don't want to pick any opponent. I will leave it to my promoters (Al Haymon) to find my next opponent.” – Rappler.com