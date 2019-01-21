Robbers break into the champion's home while he was defending his WBA welterweight title Las Vegas

Published 2:42 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Suspected burglars robbed the house of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao house in in North Plymouth, Los Angeles, while he was in Las Vegas defending his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao won via unanimous decision over Adrien Broner Sunday, January 20 to retain his title.

Manny Pacquiao's house in North Plymouth LA apparently robbed while he's in Vegas. | via @rluarca2018 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) January 21, 2019

A report from NBC San Diego said: "A citizen contacted authorities to report the burglary on the 500 block of N. Plymouth Boulevard in the Larchmont area at approximately 4:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department."

Various reports on Twitter said police authorities said the burglary happened Sunday (Monday, Manila), hours after Pacquiao win. – with reports from Roy Luarca/Rappler.com