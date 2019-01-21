Peñalosa says that had Adrien Broner engaged with the Filipino boxing legend, he would have suffered his first knockout

Published 4:20 PM, January 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – After seeing Manny Pacquiao's handiwork against Adrien Broner on Saturday night, January 19, (Sunday, January 20, Philippine time), former world champion Gerry Peñalosa is convinced his friend has more fights left in him.

"He (Pacquiao) still has it," said Peñalosa. "He's still very fast and fearless."

According to Peñalosa, the World Boxing Council super flyweight champion from 1997 to 1998 and the World Boxing Organization titlist from 2007 to 2009, he foresaw the outcome right after the first round when Pacquiao went on beast mode.

"He's still fearless as before," said Peñalosa.

"I felt the (fight) was already decided after the first round," said Peñalosa, a fixture in Pacquiao's fights. "Broner gets hurt whenever Manny connects.”

"The fight would have been more exciting had Broner decided to engage," said Peñalosa.

But Peñalosa couldn't blame Broner entirely.

Broner was ready to fight Pacquiao toe-to-toe, but found out that Pacquiao was even faster and stronger than what he envisioned the 8-division world champion would be.

As what Pacquiao's previous opponents always says after getting beaten up by Pacquiao: I knew he was fast, but not this fast.

Another familiar refrain was: Every punch hurts and you can't see them coming.

Peñalosa could only shake his head in awe with the way Pacquiao took the fight out of Broner, who earlier boasted that he's going to beat up Pacquiao and send him back to the (Philippine) Senate.

"How I wish Broner did not run," said Peñalosa. "He could have suffered his first knockout." – Rappler.com