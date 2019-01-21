Manny Pacquiao's triumphant return gets spoiled after his home at North Plymouth, Los Angeles, is burglarized

Published 8:38 PM, January 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Manny Pacquiao is staying in house where his wife, Jinkee, and some relatives are billeted, so as not to impede the investigation into the robbery of his residence at North Plymouth, Los Angeles, that happened Sunday night, January 20 (Monday, January 21, in Manila).

The alleged robbery was discovered hours after Pacquiao defended his World Boxing Association welterweight title against Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Police Department cordoned off the block where Pacquiao's house is located.

According to Bobby, Pacquiao's younger brother, he still didn't know if the robbers were able to open the vaults.

Pacquiao and his contingent were driving back to California to celebrate his victory when he got a report from his advance party that robbers had ransacked his house at the Hancock Park neighborhood. The Pacquiao household, including the househelps and security personnel, had apparently left for Vegas for his fight.

Early reports indicated police on routine patrol discovered the burglary after seeing the front door of the gated house open.

It wasn't the first time the house, which Pacquiao bought for $2.17 million in 2011, was robbed.

In 2012, Pacquiao was in the Philippines training for his ill-fated 4th fight against Juan Manuel Marquez when the house built in 2008 was burglarized.

Earlier in the afternoon, Pacquiao attended a Bible service at the Michael Jackson Theater in Mandalay Bay, where he appeared with a patch on his hurting left eye. He was also suffering from a runny nose. – Rappler.com