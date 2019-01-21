'Three fights and that's it, he has nothing more to prove,' says Manny Pacquiao's lead trainer Buboy Fernandez

Published 9:40 PM, January 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Philippines – For Buboy Fernandez, there's nothing left for Manny Pacquiao to accomplish in the ring.

Though the clamor is for Pacquiao to have more fights, following his domination of American challenger Adrien Broner Saturday night, January 19, (Sunday, January 20, in Manila) in their World Boxing Association welterweight title duel, Fernandez wants only 3 more fights for his bosom buddy before retiring for good.

"Three fights and that's it," Fernandez, Pacquiao's lead trainer, said Sunday night at Park Plaza Lodge. "He has nothing more to prove."

A 3-time Fighter of the Year, Fighter of the Decade, lone 8-division world champion, and universal icon, Pacquiao embellished his legacy with that clear unanimous decision over Broner – a 4-division champion, on his first fight at 40.

While Fernandez believes Pacquiao can take on anybody in the 147-pound division, the portly trainer also believes there are risks involved that are no longer worth taking.

"There are many young and skillful fighters coming up, and all of them are hungry [for recognition]. We shouldn't wait for them to catch up," he said.

According to Fernandez, Pacquiao will always be in 100% or even 110% condition for every fight. What he fears is for the time to come when he goes off on fight night.

"It's enough for him to regain the trust and confidence of the people," said Fernandez, noting that Pacquiao won't gain anything even if he beats aspiring fighters, but they have everything to gain if they beat him.

Fernandez admitted Pacquiao was raring to finish off Broner, but he cautioned him from doing so after he noticed the brash challenger changed his foot stance in the fifth round and abandoned his jabs.

The memory of Juan Manuel Marquez tagging an onrushing Pacquiao flashed on Fernandez's mind.

"We're able to fly again, let's not wait for a crash landing," Fernandez said. "Anyway, we're way ahead on the scoring."

Asked about Pacquiao's left eye injury that required a patch, Fernandez assured there's nothing to worry about as it was only intended for protection and will be taken off in 3 days.

Fernandez said the corneal scratch could have been sustained in the fifth round, when Broner was pushing Pacquiao back on the head, with a glove's lace poking the eye,

Meanwhile, Fernandez said the reported burglary at Pacquiao's house in North Plymouth, Los Angeles wasn't the senator's main concern.

"Whatever were lost do not really matter. What matters most is the title is safely on our hands." – Rappler.com