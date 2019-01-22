Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather cross paths again – but this time it's in an NBA game

Published 7:01 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – So is the fight on?

It's by coincidence that Manny Pacquiao crossed paths with retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather during the clash between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, January 22 (Monday, January 21, US time).

The two-time defending NBA champion exacted revenge on the depleted Lakers with a 130-111 win.

But this isn't the first time Pacquiao and Mayweather met in the US this 2019. Last January 9, the two boxers met in the NBA's Filipino Heritage Night.

In Las Vegas, the American paid the Filipino boxer a visit ahead of his fight against 4-division world champion Adrien Broner.

Mayweather also managed to watch his former foe retain his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt.

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, reiterated during the Pacquiao-Broner post-fight conference that his unbeaten boss remains retired. (READ: If not Mayweather, who's next for Pacquiao?)

Despite Ellerbe's announcement, however, talks are rife that backdoor talks are going on between Pacquiao and Mayweather.

A source close to both Pacquiao and Mayweather told Manila-based sportswriters last week that the rematch is indeed in the works.

The source even added that London and a Russian city are among the possible venues, with July as possible date. – with reports from Roy Luarca/Rappler.com