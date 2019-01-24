Proving his drawing power once again, Manny Pacquiao knocks out the much-publicized Wilder-Fury battle in pay-per-view sales

Published 2:51 PM, January 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – After winning in the ring, Manny Pacquiao regained his pay-per-view footing.

Tracking reports revealed Pacquiao’s dominant triumph over Adrien Broner last Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time) notched over 400,000 hits, meaning Showtime PPV made money in their World Boxing Association welterweight title duel. Pre-fight estimates put 300,000 buys as break-even point.

Pacquiao-Broner also eclipsed the 325,000 hits of the much-publicized Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury heavyweight unification battle that ended in a controversial draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles last December.

With Pacquiao’s popularity soaring back, the eight-division world champion will be assured of an even bigger payday than the $10 million guaranteed purse plus a percentage of revenues he stands to receive against Broner.

Returning to the United States after an absence of two years, Pacquiao proved his drawing power once again when his tussle with Broner, his first fight at 40 years old, lured a sellout crowd of 13,025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

On November 5, 2016, Pacquiao posted 300,000 buys when he retained the World Boxing Organization welterweight crown against Jessie Vargas at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Regarded as the biggest PPV draw after Floyd Mayweather Jr, Pacquiao has broken the million threshold 7 times.

His third fight against Juan Manuel Marquez did 1.4 million buys, versus Shane Mosley 1.3 million, against both Oscar De La Hoya and Miguel Cotto 1.25 million, and versus both Antonio Margarito and Marquez in their fourth showdown, 1.15 million.

In 2015, Mayweather-Pacquiao shattered all PPV records with a gargantuan 4.6 million buys and $600 million in revenues.

Feeling blessed, Pacquiao tweeted before heading back to Manila on Wednesday.

Before I head back to Manila, I want to thank everyone at @PBC, @SHOSports, @ShowtimeBoxing and especially the All Access crew that followed me, for a great experience and wonderful story telling. My boxing journey is better because of you. #PacBroner — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) January 23, 2019

