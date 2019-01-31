Manny Pacquiao tries to further embellish his boxing legacy as a 40-year-old fighting thrice at the highest level

Published 6:22 PM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao may be taking a one-at-a-time approach in his ring career, but it’s possible for him to fight 3 times this year.

That’s because the eight-division world champion, fresh off a dominant unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner on January 19, has set his next fight either May or July – regardless of whoever Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) will pit against him.

“Wala akong pinipili (I don’t choose my opponents). I’ve told the PBC that I’m available in May,” Pacquiao told sportswriters at his Senate office Wednesday night, January 30. “If not, I can fight in July.”

According to Pacquiao, the Upper House will have a long break starting next week up to May 20 for the coming Philippine midterm election, freeing him of legislative work.

And if he emerges victorious again without physical damage, Pacquiao will have plenty of time to go for 3 fights that will further embellish his boxing legacy – a 40-year-old fighting thrice at the highest level.

Owing to his impressive showing against Broner, the world’s top welterweights are pining to fight Pacquiao because of the big bucks it would bring them.

The latest to call out Pacquiao is Keith Thurman, who retained the World Boxing Association super welterweight crown at the expense of Mexican Jesosito Lopez recently.

Also open to tangle with the three-time fighter of the year is Shawn Porter, once Pacquiao’s sparring partner, who’ll be dangling the World Boxing Council welterweight title against Cuban Yordenis Ugas on March 9 in Carson, California.

Same with Errol Spence, who’ll be staking the International Boxing Federation welterweight belt against Mikey Garcia on March 16 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

To be included in the Pacquiao derby is the winner between Terence Crawford and Amir Khan, who’ll be battling for the World Boxing Organization welterweight title on April 20.

Of course, there’s Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao’s most lucrative option if ever he decides to come out of retirement. (READ: If not Mayweather, who's next for Pacquiao?)

Pacquiao has given his handlers the leeway to choose his next opponent. All that he wants is for the fight to be held in May at the earliest and July at the latest. – Rappler.com