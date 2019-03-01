Manny Pacquiao says negotiations with Floyd Mayweather continue as he plans to check out potential opponent Errol Spence

Published 12:44 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao has shown interest on American boxer Errol Spence as negotiations for a potential blockbuster rematch with retired Floyd Mayweather continue.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts) plans to fly to Arlington, Texas to watch Spence fight Mikey Garcia on March 16 (March 17, Manila time).

"Baka manonood ako [sa Texas]," Pacquiao told Rappler. "Panoorin ko [kung paano siyang lumaban]."

(I might go and watch in Texas. I will watch how he will fight.)

Pacquiao's next opponent has yet to be named, but four-division champion Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) was in his radar after boxing's only eight-division world champion retained his WBA regular welterweight crown in a win over Adrien Broner last January.

(READ: If not Mayweather, who's next for Pacquiao?)

Mayweather's attendance during the Filipino boxer's conquest of Broner further fueled rematch talks of the 2015 money-spinner.

Pacquiao confirmed to Rappler that the rematch is indeed in the works.

"Ongoing naman ‘yung negotiations. After one week or two weeks magkakaroon ng updates iyan," said Pacquiao.

(The negotiations are ongoing. There will be updates one to two weeks from now.)

"Kung siya (Mayweather) ang makakalabanan natin, kung lalaban siya ulit, mas maganda iyan [na] mabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon na mapatunayan na tayo ang mananalo."

(If I get to fight Mayweather and make him come out of retirement, that would be better since it would give me the chance to prove that I could win this time.)

While waiting for updates, Pacquiao is heeding the call of Spence, who's determined to lock horns with the Filipino boxing legend even if the fight will be held in the Philippines.

But the American southpaw has to focus first on defending his IBF welterweight world title as challenger Garcia boasts an unbeaten record of 39 wins with 30 knockouts. – Rappler.com