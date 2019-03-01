Manny Pacquiao shares that his son Jimuel once told Jinkee: 'Mommy, you’re killing my dream'

Published 2:25 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao has been strongly discouraging his eldest son Emmanuel Jr "Jimuel" to pursue boxing, but it's much more difficult than he thought.

In an interview with Rappler, Pacquiao shared how passionate Jimuel is of the sport that turned his family's life around. (WATCH: Pacquiao son shows off boxing chops)

But the Filipino boxing icon couldn't help but turn emotional and tears started welling up as he talked about Jimuel pursuing boxing.

"Masakit, mahirap, di ko kaya tingnan di ba, na mabugbog. Okay lang kung ako ‘yung nabubugbog. Di ko kaya," Pacquiao said.

(It's painful, it's tough, I can't watch him get beaten up. It's okay if it's just me who gets beaten up. But I can't bear watching him get hurt.)

Pacquiao's wife Jinkee has been more vocal in keeping her son away from the ring but boxing's only eight-division world champion shared Jimuel's heartbreaking response.

"Lalo na si Jinkee ayaw [ipa-boxing]. Sabi niya kay mommy niya: ‘Mommy, you’re killing my dream.'"

(Between the two of us, it's Jinkee who really discourages him more from boxing. He told his mom once: 'Mommy, you're killing my dream'.)

After the interview, Jinkee also posted a video of Manny teaching Jimuel proper boxing techniques. But she still wants to put a stop to it, writing that she will get a heart attack if Jimuel continues to pursue the sport. (Rappler Talk: Manny Pacquiao on PDP-Laban's campaign, politics, boxing)

– Rappler.com