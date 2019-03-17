The American champion says 'it would be my honor' to fight the Filipino boxing icon

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao versus Errol Spence next?

The American champion issued a challenge to the Filipino boxing icon after solidifying his place as one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters by retaining his International Boxing Federation welterweight title.

Spence defeated Mikey Garcia via a dominant unanimous decision win with scores of 120-107, 120-108 and 120-108 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, March 16 (Sunday, March 17, Philippine time).

With Pacquiao watching at ringside, Spence seized the opportunity to call him out.

"He's been here before, he's broke records before, he's a legend of the sport and it would be my honor to fight him next," Spence said after telling Pacquiao to join him at the ring.

The 29-year-old Spence, who landed 300 more punches than Garcia, has been avoided by most of the top fighters in the division but this victory appears to have set up a future showdown with Pacquiao.

"Yeah, why not? We'll give the fans a good fight," Pacquiao said.

Now at 40, Pacquiao is already at the twilight of his storied boxing career but he has proven he can still pack a punch after defending his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt over Adrian Broner in January.

Should negotiations build up, a potential unification bout could be in the works between for Pacquiao and Spence.