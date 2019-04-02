A fight between Manny Pacquiao and either Keith Thurman or Danny Garcia in Las Vegas is highly likely to happen soon

Published 10:48 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Either Keith Thurman or Danny Garcia will be Manny Pacquiao’s opponent in his next fight, tentatively set for July 13.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons informed Philippine media about the latest development on Tuesday, April 2, following reports from the US indicating talks regarding a World Boxing Association welterweight unification bout between Pacquiao, the regular champion, and Thurman, the super titlist, are in their final stages.

A fight between Pacquiao and either Thurman and Garcia in Las Vegas can readily be arranged as they are all under the Premier Boxing Champions of Al Haymon. (READ: If not Mayweather, who's next for Pacquiao?)

In his comeback bout against Josesito Lopez last month, the unbeaten Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) showed some rust and settled for a majority decision.

Garcia, on the other hand, is slated to tangle with Adrian Granados on April 20 in California and needs to win impressively to overtake Thurman in the Pacquiao derby.

On March 4, 2017, Thurman bested Garcia (34-2, 19 KOs) by split decision to become the unified World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council welterweight champion.

Being a Latino (Puerto Rican), Garcia is a more sellable pay-per-view opponent than Thurman, an American.

Known as a come-forward fighter, Garcia has also beaten several of Pacquiao’s victims like Lucas Matthysse, Brandon Rios and Erick Morales.

The choice of either Thurman or Garcia left early pacesetter Errol Spence out of the picture.

Spence, the International Boxing Federation titlist, who has called out Pacquiao, dominated four-division champion Mikey Garcia on March 16.

While Pacquiao is receptive to the challenge, the 8-division champion has also said he’s willing to take on anybody his promoters put in front of him.

Now, he can focus on Thurman and Garcia.

Of course, Floyd Mayweather Jr. remains to be Pacquiao’s top priority.

Unless Mayweather announced he’s coming out of retirement to do a rematch with him, however, Pacquiao is open to face any other opponent when the Philippine Senate takes a break. – Rappler.com