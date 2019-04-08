The Filipino boxing legend will be 'involved in a way' in Rizin 15, which will be staged on April 21

Published 3:23 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao has followed rival Floyd Mayweather's suit after he inked a deal with Japanese MMA promotion Rizin Fighting Federation early Monday, April 8.

Rizin chief Nobuyuki Sakakibara flew to the Philippines to have Pacquiao sign the papers as the Filipino boxing legend is set to be "involved in a way" in Rizin 15, which will be staged on April 21.

Sakakibara said the final plans will be announced when he returns to Japan.

I’m here in the Philippines. RIZIN.15 will have this man involved in a way. We will be ready to announce as I get back to Japan! #rizin15 #MannyPacquiao pic.twitter.com/58lv5xwPMb — NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA (@nobu_sakakibara) April 7, 2019

Rizin was the same organization which had Mayweather come out of his retirement momentarily to see action in an exhibition match on New Year's Eve.

The undefeated American boxer toyed with Japanese kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa, scoring a technical knockout win with under a minute left in the 1st round.

It was reported that Mayweather raked in a whopping $9 million for the bout, meaning he earned $4.5 million for every minute on the ring. – Rappler.com