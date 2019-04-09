Being coached by his own father, will Jimuel Pacquiao be the next big thing in the boxing world?

Published 8:10 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If Manny Pacquiao can't stop his son Jimuel from pursuing his boxing dream, then he will make sure to teach him everything an eight-division world champion would know.

Pacquiao's wife Jinkee posted a video on Instagram of the renowned Filipino boxer teaching their son some fighting stances and jabbing techniques. (WATCH: Pacquiao son shows off boxing chops)

Jinkee has always been the more vocal between the couple in keeping Jimuel out of the ring. The boy once said, "Mommy, you're killing my dream." (WATCH: Pacquiao turns emotional talking of son's boxing dream)

"Nanonood lang ako sa kanila, pero naiiyak na talaga ako. Gusto talaga ng anak ko mag-boxing! Sabi pa ng tatay, 'Babe, may boxer na talaga tayo.' Hindi talaga nagpapaawat! Oh, Lord, Your will be done," wrote Jinkee in her Instagram post.



(I'm just watching them, but I'm crying. My son really wants to pursue boxing! His father even said, "Babe, we really have a boxer now." He's not giving up on this! Oh, Lord, Your will be done.)

Being coached by his own father, will Jimuel Pacquiao be the next big thing in the boxing world? – Rappler.com