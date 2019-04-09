WATCH: Pacquiao trains son Jimuel in boxing
MANILA, Philippines – If Manny Pacquiao can't stop his son Jimuel from pursuing his boxing dream, then he will make sure to teach him everything an eight-division world champion would know.
Pacquiao's wife Jinkee posted a video on Instagram of the renowned Filipino boxer teaching their son some fighting stances and jabbing techniques. (WATCH: Pacquiao son shows off boxing chops)
View this post on Instagram
Gatan-aw ko nila pero kahilakon nako kaayo. Ang akong anak gusto gyud mag-boxing! Ang amahan niingon intawon nga 'Babe, naa na gyud tay boxer" dili man gyud papugong! Oh, Lord, Your Will be done in my son's life! I know he can do all things through You who strengthens him. To God be all the glory! @mannypacquiao #daddycoaching
Jinkee has always been the more vocal between the couple in keeping Jimuel out of the ring. The boy once said, "Mommy, you're killing my dream." (WATCH: Pacquiao turns emotional talking of son's boxing dream)
"Nanonood lang ako sa kanila, pero naiiyak na talaga ako. Gusto talaga ng anak ko mag-boxing! Sabi pa ng tatay, 'Babe, may boxer na talaga tayo.' Hindi talaga nagpapaawat! Oh, Lord, Your will be done," wrote Jinkee in her Instagram post.
(I'm just watching them, but I'm crying. My son really wants to pursue boxing! His father even said, "Babe, we really have a boxer now." He's not giving up on this! Oh, Lord, Your will be done.)
Being coached by his own father, will Jimuel Pacquiao be the next big thing in the boxing world? – Rappler.com