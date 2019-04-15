Manny Pacquiao manages to catch his son Jimuel's win against his opponent

Published 9:41 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao may be glad his son Jimuel got off to a good start with his boxing dream, but he admitted feeling nervous while watching him fight.

"Nanglamig ang kamay ko nong pinapanood ko ang laban nya kahit sa WhatsApp lang hehe kinabahan ako," said boxing's only eight-division world champion in text messages to reporters. Pacquiao was in General Santos City at the time.

(My hands went cold when I was watching the fight on WhatsApp. I was so nervous.)

Jimuel won his first amateur boxing match over Miguel Egan on Saturday night, April 13, at the Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City.

Pacquiao's wife Jinkee, on the other hand, did not want to tune into the fight and broke down crying instead.

"Umiiyak siya. Ayaw niyang manood kahit sa video lang hehehe. Ayaw namin siya mag boxing pero gusto talaga niya so pinagbigyan nalang namin," added the senator.

(She was crying. She didn't even want to watch the video. We still don't want him to pursue boxing, but he really wants to so we just let him.)

Despite being reluctant in letting Jimuel pursue a boxing career, the decorated Filipino boxer was seen training his son days before his first amateur fight. (WATCH: Pacquiao trains son Jimuel in boxing).

Jinkee has always been the more vocal between the couple in keeping Jimuel out of the ring. The boy once said, "Mommy, you're killing my dream." (WATCH: Pacquiao turns emotional talking of son's boxing dream).

Jimuel's next bout is a rematch against schoolmate Lucas Carson on Saturday, April 27. – Rappler.com