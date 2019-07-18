'He’s not really tall. He’s not really big,' Manny Pacquiao says of undefeated champion Keith Thurman

Published 5:14 PM, July 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – As soon as their faceoff was over, a grinning Manny Pacquiao patted Keith Thurman at the back.

Whether it was intended to cool down Thurman or subtly warn him of the brewing storm on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time), only Pacquiao really knows.

After all, Pacquiao was his usual jolly self during the final press conference of Welterweight Supremacy slated at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

Pacquiao was always smiling, taking lightly Thurman’s boast of an early knockout.

“It (knockout) is easy to say, but hard to do,” said Pacquiao, especially when he found out Thurman hardly looked imposing when they first did the staredown a few months ago.

“He’s not really tall. He’s not really big,” said Pacquiao, who at 5-foot-6 stands two inches below Thurman. (Miguel) Cotto is bigger than him, (Antonio) Margarito is much bigger than him, (Oscar) De La Hoya is much bigger than him. Nothing new.”

Though Cotto is 5-foot-7, he’s stockier than Thurman; Margarito towers at 5-11, while De La Hoya is 5-10.

And if Pacquiao can beat down these big guys, there’s no reason he can’t do it against Thurman, who has a lean body frame.

Flaunting his ripped, tree trunk abs on social media on Wednesday, 3 days before the pay-per-view bout, Pacquiao declared “killer instinct is there and fire in my eyes are back.”

According to Pacquiao, he likes the speed and the way he moves in training so Thurman must be ready to support his taunts with actions.

Pacquiao is hoping Thurman won’t run and fight toe-to-toe on fight night. – Rappler.com