‘The pressure is all on Thurman to perform,’ Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach says of the unbeaten American champion

Published 6:47 PM, July 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Either Keith Thurman will run away or get down fighting.

These are the unpleasant options Freddie Roach envisions for Thurman when he dangles the World Boxing Association “super” welterweight crown against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

According to Roach, boxing Hall of Famer and training consultant of Pacquiao, this is how he sees the pay-per-view tussle dubbed Welterweight Supremacy will play out if it doesn’t end early.

The unbeaten Thurman, 30 years old with a 29-0, 22 knockout record, has repeatedly boasted he would stop Pacquiao in the first two rounds and send the 40-year-old legend into forced retirement.

While Roach feels Thurman really has bad intentions to hurt Pacquiao, the seven-time Trainer of the Year believes the outcome would be vastly different.

“The pressure is all on Thurman to perform. I think he will make a show of it early and come after Manny. That’s when reality will set in. Thurman will try to keep up with Manny’s pace and that’s when ‘One Time’ finds what it’s like to fight ‘All Time,’” said Roach, referring to Thurman’s moniker and Pacquiao’s reputation as an all-time great.

Once Thurman feels Pacquiao’s speed and power, Roach is betting the irreverent loudmouth will regret the insults he heaped on the eight-division world champion.

“Thurman will then be faced with an unenviable choice. Does he run away from an old man like Adrien Broner, or get pushed around the ring by an old man, like Lucas Matthysse?”

Matthysse, of course, got stopped by Pacquiao in the 7th round in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 15, 2018, while Broner lost via a lopsided unanimous decision last January 19.

Thurman rapped both fighters, insisting they allowed Pacquiao to do too much.

Given his chance to crack the Pacquiao code, Thurman must prove equal to the task.

Otherwise, he’ll have to avail of early retirement. – Rappler.com