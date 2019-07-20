Michael and Jimuel Pacquiao expect their father to win by stoppage against Keith Thurman

Published 10:24 AM, July 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Every time her husband fights, Jinkee Pacquiao feels nervous.

More so this time, when Manny Pacquiao is up against unbeaten champion Keith Thurman.

“Oo naman, kinakabahan (Of course I get nervous),” Jinkee told the Philippine media during the official weigh-in for Pacquiao’s World Boxing Association welterweight crown showdown against Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

“Lalo ngayon malaki ang age difference (Especially now that there’s a big age difference)," said Jinkee, referring to the 10-year gap between Pacquiao, who’s 40, and Thurman.

Jinkee, however, said Manny assured her there’s nothing to worry about.

“He told me just to relax,” said Jinkee, adding she always prays for Manny’s safety.

Asked for her prediction, Jinkee said: "Of course, he (Manny) will win."

Jinkee was accompanied by twin sister Janet Jamora and children Jimuel, Michael and Queenie in the well-attended event also held at Grand Garden Arena.

Asked for their take on the fight dubbed Welterweight Supremacy, Jimuel, a budding amateur boxer with 3 straight victories in as many fights, said his father would win by stoppage in the late rounds.

The younger Michael concurred, but said the stoppage would happen in the middle rounds.

No matter how it happens, a victory would suffice for Jinkee. – Rappler.com