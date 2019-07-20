'He’s trying to intimidate me,' Manny Pacquiao on Keith Thurman's trash-talking and throat-slit gestures

Published 1:16 PM, July 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Manny Pacquiao, certain he’s within the limit, went to the weight scale as soon as he heard the announcer.

Little did he know, it was Keith Thurman’s turn first.

It was an indication of how the Fighting Senator is ready to go for his title duel with Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

Proving he’s no slouch in training, Thurman checked in at 146. 5 pounds, and so did Pacquiao in the official weigh-in on Friday, July 19.

Their battle for World Boxing Association welterweight supremacy is on in a few hours.

And based on the reactions of the hundreds in attendance, Pacquiao is the overwhelming favorite, outnumbering Thurman’s fans by a ratio of 10:1.

Naturally, the cheers for Thurman were drowned by the jeers of the predominantly Filipino crowd.

The bettors also picked Pacquiao to win, putting him at -155 and Thurman +135.

Meaning a $155 bet on Pacquiao nets just $100. A $100 wager on Thurman, on the other hand, earns $135.

Being the “super” welterweight champion and unbeaten at that (29-0, 22 knockouts), Thurman feels slighted with the developments.

Fact is, Thurman was making throat-slit gestures as Pacquiao was speaking.

As usual, Pacquiao was calm during the faceoff, while Thurman appeared tight.

With an intense glare, he uttered some words which Pacquiao just shrugged off.

“He’s trying to intimidate me,” Pacquiao revealed during his recovery lunch of beef steak, soup, chicken and hard-boiled eggs. “But it wouldn’t work.”

According to Pacquiao, he’ll do the talking in the ring.

Despite the odds turning against him, Thurman continued to exude confidence.

He was even seen in the casino just before midnight Thursday.

But Pacquiao hardly cares. His main concern is to make Thurman pay for his irreverence and prove 40 is just a number. – Rappler.com