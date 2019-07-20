'He is so focused and intense. Parang may galit sa loob,' IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas says of Manny Pacquiao

Published 5:11 PM, July 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – It took Jerwin Ancajas only a few minutes of watching video clips of Manny Pacquiao’s training sessions to conclude Keith Thurman is in for a beating on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).

“Iba yong nakita ko kay sir Manny sa mga video ngayon (From the videos I saw, sir Manny is different now),” said Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion.

“He is so focused and intense. Parang may galit sa loob (As if there’s anger from within),” added Ancajas, who arrived here with trainer/manager Joven Jimenez late Wednesday, July 17, to support his idol and benefactor by way of MP Promotions.

“I think sir Manny will win by stoppage, either in the 6th or 7th rounds,” said Ancajas, noting Pacquiao will overwhelm Thurman with volume punching.

“Kapag tinamaan, magiging takbuhin. At kapag kinapos, tapos (Once he gets hit, he well run. And once he gets tired, it’s over),” said Ancajas, the world’s longest reigning champion in the 115-pound division.

Jimenez agreed with Ancajas that Pacquiao will hand Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) his first defeat and become the unified World Boxing Association welterweight champion.

“Sir Manny is in superior condition. Better than when he beat (Adrien) Broner. I doubt whether Thurman will be able to catch up as he wasn’t in top shape against (Josesito) Lopez,” said Jimenez, who cited Thurman’s inactivity as the main reason Pacquiao will stop him.

“Thurman needs 3 fights to regain peak form after nearly two years of inactivity,” said Jimenez.

“TKO, 9 to 10 rounds,” predicted Jimenez. Sir Manny will win because of his speed, power, and superb condition.”

According to Jimenez, they will meet with MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons on Friday to discuss developments on Ancajas’ next fight.

Gibbons, also Pacquiao’s right-hand man, earlier assured Jimenez that Ancajas will be fighting either late September or early October in the United States. – Rappler.com