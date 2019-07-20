Unlike in the Broner fight, lead trainer Buboy Fernandez says he’ll let Manny Pacquiao pounce on Keith Thurman

Published 7:56 PM, July 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – There will be no restraining order for Manny Pacquiao this time.

According to lead trainer Buboy Fernandez he’s going to unleash Pacquiao and let him pounce on Keith Thurman in their collision for the World Boxing Association “super” welterweight crown on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

“Hindi ko na siya pipigilan (I won’t prevent him from doing what he wants),” said Fernandez, noting he dissuaded Pacquiao from rushing onto Broner in his first defense of the WBA “regular” welterweight belt at the same venue on January 19.

Pacquiao won by unanimous decision, unable to finish off Broner, who ran away repeatedly to survive the 12-time world champion’s assault.

“Kung gusto niyang sagasaan, bahala siya (If he wants to run him over, it’s up to him),” said Fernandez, vice mayor of Polangui, Albay.

Fernandez bared Pacquiao is in his sharpest form in years and Thurman will surely be cut down to size on fight night.

No wonder, Fernandez wasn’t concerned about what weight Thurman will enter the ring.

“Bahala siya kung umabot siyang 100 (Thurman can even put up to 100 pounds and it doesn’t matter),” said Fernandez.

While Pacquiao and Thurman both weighed 146.5 pounds Friday, Fernandez and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune expect him to rehydrate up to 160 pounds.

While Fortune prefers Pacquiao to reach 152 on Saturday, Fernandez said his childhood friend can come in even lighter.

“Kahit mga 149, 150 tayo okay lang yun (We’re fine weighing 149 or 150 pounds)” said Fernandez, noting speed will be Pacquiao’s key to victory. – Rappler.com