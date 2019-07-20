The welterweight showdown is on between the Filipino living legend and the unbeaten American vying for recognition

Published 12:44 AM, July 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – A living legend defying aging against an unbeaten champion seeking recognition.

An All-Time great against a One Time would-be great.

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, a 40-year-old eight-division world champion, versus Keith “One Time” Thurman, a 30-year-old knockout exponent, presents an intriguing storyline.

Representing different generations, Pacquiao and Thurman will tangle for the unified WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

And Pacquiao, despite having spent 24 years in ring wars, has been tagged the favorite over Thurman, unscathed in 29 bouts with 22 KOs, in the 12-round pay-per-view bout labeled as the year’s biggest card.

Thurman, who taunted the Fighting Senator throughout the event buildup with digs as “T-Rex arms” and “little bunny rabbit,” promised to knock out Pacquiao and buttress his legacy shaded by injuries two years ago.

While Pacquiao can bear with the insults, the Fighter of the Decade (2001-2010) won’t let Thurman’s remarks about crucifying him in the ring and sending him into retirement pass by.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts) said he’s going to teach his irreverent opponent a lesson he wouldn’t forget and hinted the 12-rounder won’t go the distance.

“Class is in session. I hope Keith Thurman studied hard because Prof. Pacquiao gives very hard tests,” said Pacquiao.

Not to be outdone, Thurman promised the fight will be over in 6 rounds or under.

Aware of the dangers each other poses, both Pacquiao and Thurman trained to the extreme based from the video clips leaked by both camps.

Pacquiao started his preparations in Manila, under lead trainer Buboy Fernandez and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, and wrapped it up at Wild Card Boxing Club of training consultant Freddie Roach in Hollywood.

For his part, Thurman did his preparations at St Petersburg Boxing Club in Florida under longtime mentor Dan Birmingham, a couple of strength trainers, with a physical therapist to boot.

And the results of their hard work was evident during the official weigh-in on Friday, July 19, both checking in at 146.5 pounds, lesser than the 147 limit.

Taller by two inches and bigger on fight night, Thurman, who is expected to balloon to 160 pounds, promised to bulldoze his way into Pacquiao in the early rounds.

Pacquiao feels he would, but the three-time Fighter of the Year (2006, 2008, 2009) doubts whether Thurman will stay that way as the fight progresses.

If Thurman refuses to engage and turns into a runner, like what Adrien Broner did on January 19, it would lead to a long night.

And Pacquiao is in a hurry, he has a chartered jet on standby to fly him home hours after his job as a boxer is over.

Then his work as Philippine senator begins. – Rappler.com