Manny Pacquiao proves he can still go toe-to-toe with the best the division has to offer at 40 years old by handing Keith Thurman his first loss

Published 1:04 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just another day in the office for Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao added another belt to his collection by snatching the World Boxing Association super welterweight title from Keith Thurman through a split decision win on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).

The Filipino boxing icon put on a clinic at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as he handed the American his first professional career loss, further establishing his ability to go toe-to-toe with the best the division has to offer at 40 years old.

Two judges scored it 115-112 for Pacquiao, while one gave it 114-113 for Thurman.

"He's not an easy opponent. He's a good fighter, he's a good boxer. He's strong," Pacquiao said of Thurman after the bout.



Thurman, a decade younger than Pacquiao, had been undefeated in his first 29 bouts, winning 22 without going the distance.

But Thurman finally found his match as Pacquiao – displaying the speed and power that made him the only eight-division world champion in the sport – dominated the first half of the bout, including a first-round knockdown.

Landing a solid left to the body, Pacquiao sent Thurman to the canvas with a big right to the head with less than 30 seconds left in the 1st round as the crowd got to its feet in jubilation.

Thurman displayed championship pedigree in the 6th, 7th, 9th, and 10th rounds, but he took major damage again and ran for dear life after absorbing a perfecting placed left to the body from Pacquiao in the 11th round.

Pacquiao then only had to fend off Thurman in the final round to come out victorious.

Earning his third straight victory, Pacquiao hiked his record to 62-7-2 (39 KOs). – Rappler.com