LOOK: Kawhi still emotionless in intense Pacquiao-Thurman bout
MANILA, Philippines – Even in the most highly charged atmosphere as the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout, Kawhi Leonard managed to keep a straight face.
The Los Angeles Clippers superstar was in attendance at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as Pacquiao seized the World Boxing Association super welterweight belt from Keith Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).
As the cameras panned to show Leonard, he maintained his emotionless state just like he used to in the NBA.
Fun Guy is ringside at #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/p9l4sbcjSq— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2019
Leonard, whose one-and-done season with the Toronto Raptors ended with a historic NBA crown, will begin a new chapter in his career as he seeks to lead the Clippers to their maiden championship.
He was arguably the most important player in the offseason, turning the Clippers to an immediate title contender as he teams up with Paul George, who forced a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. – Rappler.com
