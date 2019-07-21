Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray takes her role of flag-bearer for the Manny Pacquiao camp to heart

Published 2:40 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray took raising the flag to another level.

The reigning Miss Universe proudly waved the Philippine flag as compatriot Manny Pacquiao dethroned Keith Thurman for the World Boxing Association super welterweight belt on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).

Flying to Las Vegas on the day of the bout to serve as flag-bearer for the Pacquiao camp, Gray took her role to heart as she carried the flag when the Filipino boxing icon was introduced and when he was crowned new champion.

Gray, standing at 5-foot-10 and clad in a bright magenta dress, was hard not to miss inside the ring, and Filipino fans took notice.

Catriona's still waving the flag haha what a cutie #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/xiC74BcrzH — ً (@raphaelmiguel) July 21, 2019

Incidentally, Gray has used "Raise Your Flag" as her slogan when she started her reign as Miss Universe.

A singer herself, Gray was asked by host Steve Harvey during coronation night what she would name a song regarding her experience in the Miss Universe competition, in which she replied to: "Raise your flag."

"I would name the song 'Raise Your Flag' because I stand here not as one, but as a 104 million Filipinos," Gray said. – Rappler.com