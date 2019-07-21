Manny Pacquiao credits Keith Thurman as one of the hardest punchers he has ever faced

Published 6:53 PM, July 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Manny Pacquiao always wants to test the power of his opponents.

He lets them pummel him with body blows before answering back with an outburst of punches.

Keith Thurman was no exception.

Despite Thurman’s reputation as a knockout artist (22 KOs in 29 wins), Pacquiao fearlessly left himself open to be hit on Saturday night, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).

And according to Pacquiao, Thurman is one of the hardest punchers he has ever faced in the ring.

Asked to compare Thurman’s power with his other opponents, Pacquiao ranked him with Antonio Margarito, who’s 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds when they tangled for the World Boxing Council super welterweight bout 9 years ago in Arlington, Texas.

Pacquiao, who appeared in the post-fight interview with dark shades, was so happy with the stiff fight Thurman gave him, he asked the media present to give his victim an applause.

“He was strong and tough,” said Pacquiao, encouraging Thurman to continue fighting.

“You’re journey in boxing isn’t over yet,” Pacquiao assured Thurman.

“You saw tonight what we did in the ring. He’s heavy handed,” added Pacquiao, who compared the significance of his victory over Thurman to his conquest of Margarito, Erik Morales 1, and Oscar De La Hoya.

To show his genuine appreciation, Pacquiao approached Thurman and tapped him on the shoulder as he left ahead for an early morning Bible sharing session.

Pacquiao knows a true warrior when he sees one. – Rappler.com