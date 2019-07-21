Shaken by Keith Thurman’s solid punches, Manny Pacquiao may not get medical clearance to travel early

Published 8:02 PM, July 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – For now, the private jet chartered by Manny Pacquiao is on standby here.

Fresh off a bruising, exhausting slugfest against Keith Thurman, it’s unlikely the new World Boxing Association “super” welterweight king will be cleared to leave on time for him to make it to the State of the Nation Address in Manila on Monday, July 22.

Pacquiao got jolted by many head punches, which could put his health in jeopardy once the plane hits cruising altitude.

If doctors declare him safe for travel, Pacquiao and a small entourage, excluding his wife and children, are expected to take off from this glitzy entertainment city between 5 to 5:30 pm. and fly nonstop to Manila.

During the post-fight conference, Pacquiao admitted the bombs Thurman landed on him were among the strongest he has ever felt.

Pacquiao then proceeded to an early morning Bible sharing session held at his Skylofts suite at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Since a boxer isn’t supposed to sleep at once after a fight, Pacquiao will spend hours playing chess.

He may take a nap Sunday, July 21 (Monday, July 22, Philippine time) then hold a Bible study at noon.

By that time, his nerves may have calmed and his body may be steady for air travel. – Rappler.com