LOOK: Pacquiao gets 'Fun Guy' Kawhi to smile
MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard rarely shows his emotions, but with Manny Pacquiao by his side, he could not help but flash a smile.
The Los Angeles Clippers superstar was at ringside at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas when Pacquiao wrested the World Boxing Association super welterweight belt from Keith Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).
Sitting near the Pacquiao family, Leonard was caught on camera maintaining the stoic nature that has endeared him to NBA fans even at the height of the intense bout.
Fun Guy is ringside at #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/p9l4sbcjSq— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2019
But the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player simply just could not keep a straight face as he shared a photo with the only eight-division world champion of the sport.
Fun Guy, indeed. – Rappler.com
