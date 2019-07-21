Kawhi Leonard simply just can't keep a straight face as he shares a photo with Manny Pacquiao

Published 8:30 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard rarely shows his emotions, but with Manny Pacquiao by his side, he could not help but flash a smile.

The Los Angeles Clippers superstar was at ringside at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas when Pacquiao wrested the World Boxing Association super welterweight belt from Keith Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).

Sitting near the Pacquiao family, Leonard was caught on camera maintaining the stoic nature that has endeared him to NBA fans even at the height of the intense bout.

But the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player simply just could not keep a straight face as he shared a photo with the only eight-division world champion of the sport.

Fun Guy, indeed. – Rappler.com