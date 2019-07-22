Freddie Roach says he will sit down with Manny Pacquiao to talk about what's next

LAS VEGAS, USA – While the boxing world was raving about Manny Pacquiao's triumph over Keith Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time), training consultant Freddie Roach was viewing it with caution.

Roach wants to find out why Pacquiao appeared gassed out in the middle rounds of his World Boxing Association welterweight title duel with Pacquiao.

And the 7-time Trainer of the Year offered a theory on why the slowdown happened after Pacquiao knocked down Thurman in the first round.

"He fatigued a little bit in that fight, that was very unusual. Maybe his training coach (Justin Fortune) gave him too many days off," said Roach.

Roach, of course, believes Pacquiao handily won the bout that reportedly generated pay-per-view buys between 700,000 to 750,000

"My mind right now? I'm happy because he fought in the fight. I don't think it was a split decision by any means, but he definitely won the fight."

"He looked good. I'm a little bit worried that he may have [taken] too many punches. So next time we speak, we need to sit down and talk about maybe what's next. Maybe it's over, maybe there's no next at this point," said Roach.

For sure, however, Filipino lead trainer Buboy Fernandez, strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, and Pacquiao himself would disagree.

Fact is, Pacquiao is looking forward to fighting again in February or March next year. (READ: Pacquiao mulls future after title stunner)

And most likely, it would be against the winner of the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter tussle in September or the Danny Garcia-Mikey Garcia battle in August.

Roach believes Pacquiao should be careful in choosing who is he going to fight next.

"The last thing I want to happen to Manny is for him to get hurt. So you know like, we can't say like 'Okay, we'll fight Errol Spence next' that's rushing everything you know?"

That's why Roach wants to talk it over with Fortune, Fernandez, and Pacquiao.

"So we have to sit down and talk and see who's next or maybe it might be over. I mean, neither fighter has really to prove anything, they proved everything last night, it was a great fight."

Roach knows no one can get away from Father Time. (READ: Pacquiao makes case for Fight of the Year, Fighter of the Year)

"Because I mean that's a real hard fight and a tough fight...So, we just need a little more time to settle down and see how everyone feels."

"Possibly, it would be very difficult. But I'm always very honest with Manny. Last night was just weird a little bit."

"He was having problems seeing at the press conference and I think that he said he has a, he might be allergic to vaseline or something. He had blurred vision and so forth at the press conference."

"So that's the first thing we're going to find out what's causing that problem and go from there."

For now, Roach thinks Pacquiao should take the rest of the year off.

As to the first-round knockdown, Roach said it was hardly surprising.

"I knew he was going to come out aggressive because this guy pissed him off a little bit and I love seeing that killer instinct again. That guy was tough enough to get through it though."

"It was so close to being over but then the body shot in the 6th and 7th round...he ran for about two minutes. He just ran because the body shot really affected him," said Roach. – Rappler.com