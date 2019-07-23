Pacquiao's chief trainer Buboy Fernandez says that the team has to assess the situation first before making a decision

LOS ANGELES, USA – There’s still a chance Manny Pacquiao would fight again in December.

Though he’s been dissuaded from fighting so soon after a bruising, exhausting battle with Keith Thurman – which he won on Saturday night, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) – Pacquiao told chief trainer Buboy Fernandez to prepare as there might be a December fight.

"Let’s just wait and see," Fernandez told Filipino sportswriters at the lobby of Park Plaza Lodge on Sunday, July 21, on reports Pacquiao will next fight February or March next year.

"We have to assess the situation first before making a decision."

Given a choice, Fernandez and international matchmaker Sean Gibbons – Pacquiao’s right-hand man – prefer the winner of the Danny Garcia-Mikey Garcia tussle in August over the victor of the Errol Spence-Shawn Porter unification showdown on September 28.

Fernandez also thinks being inactive longer would be counter-productive for Pacquiao.

"If we give him a long layoff, we’ll return to No. 1. [As far as preparation is concerned], it would be better to let the promoter (Premier Boxing Champions) decide. We should not make a hasty decision.”

With Pacquiao turning 41 before the year ends, Fernandez said it would be wise to protect the Fighting Senator’s "legendary" career.

Already the sport’s only eight-division world champion, three-time Fighter of the Year, and Fighter of the Decade, Pacquiao also became the oldest welterweight champion ever after handing Thurman his first loss.

"We won’t gain anything even if we beat Spence, but what if he wins?" added Fernandez. "This (boxing) is also a mental battle." – Rappler.com