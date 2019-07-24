Manny Pacquiao says that if Floyd Mayweather wants be relevant again, then they should fight in a rematch

Published 5:47 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another Pacquiao-Mayweather fight?

That may be in the works as Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather traded barbs on social media, further fuelling that the boxing rivals will face off in the ring once more since their first clash in 2015.

Mayweather fired the first blow, merely days after Pacquiao wrested the World Boxing Association super welterweight title from Keith Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time).

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it," Mayweather wrote on Instagram as caption to a photo of his megabout with Pacquiao.

"This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout-chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."

"For years, all you heard was that 'Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.' But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!"

View this post on Instagram I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh! A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:23pm PDT

Pacquiao did not hold back, noting the retired Mayweather even came to his fight against Thurman to remain in the boxing radar.

"You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I'm the one that is trying to stay relevant?" Pacquiao wrote on Twitter with a thinking face emoji.

"If you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2."

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

With their first bout – which Mayweather won via unanimous decision – considered a letdown due to lack of action, fans and pundits have made it known that they want a rematch to settle the score between the two boxing icons.

However, Mayweather has reiterated he will remain retired, last seeing action in an exhibition match against Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve, which he easily won through a first-round technical knockout.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, will be turning 41 this year and his bout against Thurman is expected to be his last of 2019.

Also, Pacquiao may soon be hanging up his spurs, as hinted by his longtime trainer Freddie Roach. – Rappler.com