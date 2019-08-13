Manny Pacquiao's recent victories are becoming a threat to Floyd Mayweather, according to MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons

NO REMATCH. Manny Pacquiao (left) continues to shine in his boxing career as Floyd Mayweather looks to stay retired. File photo by Gurzinski/AFP/Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions president Sean Gibbons shared how the retired Floyd Mayweather is trying fuel rematch talks, but it always boils down to just "all talk".

Pacquiao's recent victories – culminated by the World Boxing Association super welterweight title he snatched from the formerly undefeated Keith Thurman – are becoming a threat to Pretty Boy Floyd, according the international match maker.

"The senator’s legacy is rolling and rolling and that’s driving Floyd is a little bonkers and mad ever since they fought in 2015," said Gibbons on Tuesday, August 13, in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum at Amelie Hotel.

"At 40 years old, he (Pacquiao) is creating history. He’s doing things that are unprecedented at the welterweight division. Nobody has done what he’s done recently – beating a 30-year-old Keith Thurman."

MP Promotions' president would add that the American boxer, who ended his career with a 50-0 record, is adamant on enjoying his retirement, despite a huge public demand for a blockbuster rematch.

Gibbons added that in an Instagram post, Mayweather accused boxing's lone eight-division world champion of bringing up his name "for clout-chasing and clickbait", but it's the retired American boxer who is showing up to all of the 40-year-old boxer's fights.

"The senator (Pacquiao) doesn’t base his life around Mayweather, but Floyd Mayweather seems to base his life around the senator now," shared Gibbons.

"Everywhere the senator goes, he has to somehow tag or when I was in the ring for the fight with Keith Thurman, I looked over and I saw Floyd Mayweather and I was like what’s Floyd Mayweather doing here?"

After seeing the Mayweather's social media post, Pacquiao did not hold back with a reply to prove the retired pug is the one trying to stay relevant in the boxing arena.

"You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I'm the one that is trying to stay relevant?" Pacquiao wrote on Twitter with a thinking face emoji.

"If you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2."

In their first bout, Mayweather won via unanimous decision, but fans have been clamoring for a rematch due to lack of action. – Rappler.com