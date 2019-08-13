Filipino boxers get big break from MP Promotions
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxers are having the best of both worlds after Sean Gibbons took over the helm of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions.
They're being given opportunities to seek world crowns at home and provided all-out support when they get chances to fight for glory abroad.
Proof is Johnriel Casimero who will be defending the International Boxing Federation bantamweight championship against Mexican Cesar Ramirez on Saturday, August 24, at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.
On September 7, another Filipino will become world champion as compatriots Samuel Salva and Pedro Taduran will be disputing the IBF minimumweight title vacated by South African Deejay Kriel at the Philippine Navy Base in Taguig City.
Jerwin Ancajas, on the other hand, will be dangling his IBF super flyweight title against a yet to be named opponent in the United States early October.
Ancajas is undergoing training at the Naval Education and Doctrine Command in San Antonio, Zambales, under chief trainer Joven Jimenez.
Gibbons, who appeared as guest of the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at Amelie Hotel on Tuesday, August 13, also rattled off homegrown prospects who are currently training in the US for big-time fights like Jhack Tepora, Romero Duno, Reymart Gaballo, and Marlon Tapales.
They are being given first class training by former world champion Rodel Mayol, and Marvin Somodio, Freddie Roach's former assistant trainer who recently opened his own gym, Combinations, in Lawndale, California.
For now, however, Gibbons is focused on Casimero's battle with Ramirez.
While Gibbons is leaning toward a victory by Casimero (27-4, 18 knockouts), who is currently training at MP Stable in Davao City under Nonoy Neri, the international matchmaker believes the pride of Ormoc City will be in for a real battle against Ramirez (18-3, 11 KOs).
"It's going to be a tremendous fight," said Gibbons, noting that Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will be in attendance at the sports complex currently undergoing a facelift. – Rappler.com
