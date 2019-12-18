MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will get his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong by 2020.

"I'm very honored that they chose me," said Pacquiao, whose 41st birthday fell on the day of the announcement.

"Masaya ako na maitataas ko muli ang bandera ng Pilipinas sa ganitong paraan. Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has many personalities including my fellow athletes and excited ako na makatabi ko sila doon," he added.

(I'm happy that I can finally raise the flag of the Philippines in this way. Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has many personalities including my fellow athletes and I'm excited to be beside them.)





It took 6 hours to measure the boxer for his wax figure when he visited the studio in the United Kingdom.

"It was a new experience for me," said Pacquiao. "Ganito pala ka-detalye gumawa ng wax figure kaya mas na-appreciate ko 'yung mga staff (This is how detailed it is to make a wax figure, that's why I appreciated the staff even more)."

Pacquiao is the second Filipino after Pia Wurtzbach to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong senior marketing manager BoBo Yu shared their excitement in having Pacquiao join their roster of icons.

"The Philippines continues to be one of our strongest markets and having Manny Pacquaio who is known globally for his achievements in sports is an honor for us. He is one personality that the attraction has been wanting to have and we cannot wait [for] the Filipino fans to see the figure in 2020," said Yu. – Rappler.com