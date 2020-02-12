MANILA, Philippines – Conor McGregor just got closer to boxing's eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao as the MMA superstar welcomed the Filipino legend to his sports management firm.

"Welcome to the team Emmanuel," tweeted McGregor as Pacquiao joined up-and-coming sports management firm Paradigm Sports Management.

Welcome to the team Emmanuel. https://t.co/VnFsahczo5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2020

Paradigm announced that Paquiao signed with the firm on Wednesday, February 12, for full service representation.

The firm's founder, Audie Attar, likewise welcomed Pacquiao to the Paradigm family and bared that they would be working with the boxing legend and his team.

Incredibly proud to announce that @ParadigmSM is officially representing Manny Pacquiao. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this, including our partners Arnold, Ping, Atty Brando, Jayke and the rest of Team Pacquiao back in Manila. Cannot wait to work together. #GP pic.twitter.com/EhS6b5jmdQ — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) February 11, 2020

Paradigm currently manages American football players and high-profile mixed martial arts fighters like world champion Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino, reigning UFC middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya, former UFC middleweight world champion Michael Bisping, UFC contender Stephen Thompson, and Bellator bet Michael Page.

Pacquiao, who last conquered Keith Thurman in July 2019, will be the first professional boxer to join the sports management firm. – Rappler.com