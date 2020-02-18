MANILA, Philippines – The ultimate goal is to secure the best deal available for Manny Pacquiao in his remaining fights.

That's why Paradigm Sports Management won't mind if it's the Premier Boxing Champions which secures the 8-division world champion's next bout.

Pacquiao's local management team, however, believes PSM, headed by Audie Attar, would be able to clinch Pacquiao's first fight for the year by June or July.

"We'll get the best deal available," Pacquiao's business manager Arnold Vegafria told the media at Sofitel Manila on Monday, February 17, to formally announce the Fighting Senator's hookup with the US-based sports agency.

Though PSM will primarily engage in marketing, commercial, media, entertainment, and endorsements for Pacquiao, Vegafria said he sees no conflict with the Al Haymon-led PBC, which promoted Pacquiao's last two fights against Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in the United States last year.

If something does happen, Vegafria added it would be up to the PSM legal team to iron it out.

According to Vegafria and his partners, Pacquiao's lawyers Brando Viernesto and Bong Gacal, and confidant Jayke Joson, they only want to exploit Pacquiao's everlasting popularity and influence in boxing.

At the same time, they want to make sure Pacquiao will reap the most benefits in his last few years in the sport.

"We wanted a partner that is aggressive, not only in sports but also in business, media, and entertainment," said Vegafria, referring to PSM which also handles the career of UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Vegafria stressed, however, that if ever the megabuck showdown with McGregor pushes through, it will be staged next year.

For his part, Joson believes whoever between PSM and PBC can show a concrete contract for a fight first will likely get Pacquiao's approval.

"We just want the senator to end his career on his own terms. I mean, he has been under several promoters already and he served them well," said Viernesto.

"He has entertained the people, he has given them so much. So at this stage of his career, we just want to end it in his own terms."

While the PBC has yet to come up with an offer sheet for Pacquiao, who last fought in July against Thurman in Las Vegas, Vegafria expects Attar to return to the country in a few weeks with an offer in hand.

With Floyd Mayweather continuing to evade Pacquiao, Joson believes McGregor is the next ideal rival.

Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, and Errol Spence – all affiliated with PBC – are also being floated as candidates in the Pacquiao fight derby. – Rappler.com