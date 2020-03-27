MANILA, Philippines – Boxing's eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao was forced to self-quarantine in his Makati residence after a video of him and Koko Pimentel attending a party circulated online.

Barangay Dasmariñas' security office confirmed to Rappler that security is on standby at the Pacquiao residence to make sure that no one from his household can go out.

"For your own family and household's safety, please have yourself self-quarantined, STAY HOME. No one including any of your household can come out," read the letter from barangay chief Rossana Hwang.

"This was the recommendation of doctors from Makati Medical Center who [are] also residents here, and the Makati Health Department."

The village chief, though, offered to procure household needs and deliver them to his doorstep.

Pacquiao was identified as a Person Under Monitoring (PUM) as he hosted guests, including Pimentel, in the PDP-Laban fellowship dinner on March 4.

Pimentel was confirmed positive for coronavirus last March 25, but allegedly entered the premises of Makati Medical Center, including the delivery room, despite knowing his COVID-19 test results on March 24. (TIMELINE: When Pimentel tested positive for coronavirus)

"Please be a model example," wrote Hwang as the village tightens security in the area.

The 41-year-old Filipino boxer's most recent conquest was the WBA super welterweight title when he defeated Keith Thurman last July. – Rappler.com