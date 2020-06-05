MANILA, Philippines – Beaten but unbowed by Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman wants a rematch.

His left hand fully healed and emboldened by the split decision loss to Pacquiao, Thurman is turning to social media to lure the eight-division world champion into giving him the chance to regain the World Boxing Association super welterweight crown.

“I want my belt back,” Thurman told ESPN. “Deep down, there’s still a part of me that wants to grab my belt back (against Pacquiao).”

"Every day no one is allowed to do anything, it makes me feel like I'm one day closer to my rematch with Manny Pacquiao," Thurman said through Premier Boxing Champions' Instagram account.

“I want that Pacquiao rematch!” Thurman said via YouTube.

"I'm ready for the rematch!" Thurman told TMZ Sports.

These are samples of Thurman’s plea directed at Pacquiao, who, following the COVID-19 pandemic, has yet to pick an opponent since handing Thurman his first loss last July 20 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao knocked down Thurman in the 1st round and sent the American on reverse gear with a blow to the ribs on the 10th to earn a 115-112 score on two judges and a lamentable 113-114 loss on the third judge (Even Thurman conceded Pacquiao was the better fighter that night).

Thurman underwent a bone fusion surgery on his left hand in September and has also been inactive since then.

With the 0 on his ring ledger and his belt gone, Thurman finds no big-name takers for his return fight.

Of course, Pacquiao remains to be the division’s top draw and Thurman’s top priority.

Unfortunately for him, the Pacquiao camp, specially MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons is not keen on giving Thurman another chance.

Other elite fighters like International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr, World Boxing Organization champion Terence Crawford, four-division world champion Mikey Garcia and former two-division world champion Danny Garcia want to have a crack at Pacquiao, too.

If Thurman wants, he can join the long queue. But he must stand at the rear, of course. – Rappler.com