Iain Ramsay will be gaining more football experience but this time in the Thai League

Published 4:07 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ceres-Negros Football club's (Ceres) midfielder Iain Ramsay is set to move to Thailand, as he signed with newly promoted Prachuap Khiri Khan Football Club for their first season in the Thai League.

In 2016, the Thai League opened its doors to ASEAN players with a new rule that requires each club to take one extra ASEAN player. The new regulation is to be implemented in the 2018 season.

"Today we declare changes in our league structure as we aimed to be the center of ASEAN region. We believe that clubs should have ASEAN players, to raise Thai football up as the center of ASEAN football as well as value-add. This way, supporters and sponsors will come from abroad too." said Pol. Gen. Somyot Poompanmoung, FA Thailand President in an article by Goal.com.

Signed into Ceres early in January 2017, Ramsay will stay with the club until the end of 2017 to complete the Philippine Football League (PFL) season with the Bacolod-based club. Ceres currently stands at 3rd place with 45 points and a +37 goal difference.

Ramsay was vital to Ceres' historic journey of being crowned the 2017 AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal Champions and reaching as far as the AFC Cup Inter-zone semifinals, but the club lost to Tajikistan club Istikol FC, 1-5 aggregate score.

The left-sided midfielder was eligible to play for the Philippine Azkals in 2015 due to his mother's nationality. He was called to participate in the 23-man squad during the Philippines' campaign for the 2018 World Cup Qualifying matches against Bahrain and Yemen.

Ramsay made his international maiden cap at the 74th minute of the 2-0 victory over Yemen.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Ramsay is not new to club transfers as he began his football career in Scotland with Gretna FC as a junior player. He then moved back to Australia to further mold his senior career with Sydney FC, Adelaide United, and Melbourne FC that saw him gain recognition in the A-League.

Prior to signing with Ceres, Ramsay joined Persian Gulf Pro League club Tractor Sazi for the 2015-2016 season, but was unable to register a goal for the team. – Rappler.com