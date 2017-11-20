Buda Bautista is nominated for her contributions in leading the PWNFT to the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Published 8:59 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Women's National Football Team (PWNFT) coach Letecia "Buda" Bautista was shortlisted for the women division's Coach of the Year Award in the AFC annual awards 2017.

The gala night will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, November 29, where Bautista will be going up against 4-time winner Nadeshiko Japan's head coach Asako Takakura and China's U-16 head coach Gao Hong.

The last Filipino individual who won an AFC award was Mary Catherine Rivilla-Nazareno, who took the Match Commissioner of the Year honors in 2003.

Bautista led the women's national team to secure a berth in the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup last April 2017. The team won against the United Arab Emirates (4-0), Iraq (4-0), Tajikistan (8-0), drew with Bahrain (1-1) and lost to Jordan (5-1).

The Bautista-led PWNFT is set to compete with Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Thailand, Vietnam and host nation Jordan from April 6 to 20, 2018.

Bautista assumed the head coaching post for the PWNFT in 2015, but was succeeded by Marnelli Dizon in July 2017 who coached the women's national football team in their SEA Games 2017 stint. – Rappler.com