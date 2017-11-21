The conference aims to bring together Filipino football educators and enthusiasts, where the topics will focus on developing football in the Philippines, especially the grassroots program

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), together with the CSR-arm for sports of the MVP Group of Companies, MVP Sports Foundation will hold the first Football Coaches Conference from December 1 to 3 at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) in Pasig City.

The conference aims to bring together Filipino football educators and enthusiasts, where the topics will focus on developing football in the Philippines, especially the grassroots program.

The PFF has invited international speakers including Tuan Hoang Anh who led the U-19 team of Vietnam to qualify for this year’s U-20 World Cup Championship, Football Federation Australia Technical Director Eric Abrams, Japan Football Association Coach Education Director Kawamata Noriyuki, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Deputy Technical Director Wim Koevermans and Japan Football Association Academy Coach Sakao Miho.

Joining the conference are Azkals’ coach Thomas Dooley, Philippine Women’s National Team coaches Letecia Bautista and Marnelli Dimzon, PFF Grassroots Director Aquilino Pastoral III, PFF Technical Director Marlon Maro and PFF Coach Education Head Jose Ariston Caslib, who have been actively contributing to the situation of Philippine Football.

There will also be a forum on youth players with coaches Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong, Jose Maria Aberasturi, Bongbong “Roxy” Dorlas, Marielle Benitez and Joyce Landagan comprising the panelists.

“One of the aims of this Football Coaches Conference is to help Filipino coaches understand the current trends in club, youth, women’s, and grassroots coaching by listening to experts in the field, with foreign and local, and be appeased of the best practices in the region and in the world.,” said PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes in an article made by the PFF. “There are many aspiring coaches in the country and we hope that they can learn from these experts and apply what they will learn.”

The conference fee (Php 2,000 regular rate) excludes meals, transportation and accommodation.

To inquire or register, please send email to coachesconference2017@gmail.com.

