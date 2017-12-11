Global makes up for not hosting their home semis match in Cebu by bringing the finals to their home pitch

Published 3:27 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural Philippines Football League (PFL) will hold its first finals knockout match between hosts Global Cebu FC and Ceres Negros FC at the Cebu City Sports Complex on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Global Cebu FC released a letter on Twitter written by Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Josef Mari M. Malinay that explained the process of arriving at the decision to host it in Cebu.

"We refer to Article 2.10 of the PFL Tournament Regulations (2017 edition), which was reiterated during the meeting held last Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the PFF Board Room among the four (4) PFL semi-finalists. Said article states that: 'The winner of Fixture 1 will be entitled to host the Final, [subject to venue availablity].',"wrote Malinay.

TO ALL our supporters and stakeholders: We have informed the Philippines Football League that Global Cebu FC intends to exercise our right to host the inaugural #PFLFinal this weekend in Cebu City. Thank you. #AbanteSugbo pic.twitter.com/IbFXKmym38 — Global Cebu FC (@GlobalCebuFC) December 11, 2017

Global Cebu finished 4th seed in the eliminations and was paired with the top seed FC Meralco Manila in fixture 1 of the home and away two-legged PFL semi-finals. Global eliminated Meralco in the two games with an aggregate score of 3-2.

After winning over Manila 2-1 in the first leg, Rufo Sanchez' crucial 85th minute away goal leveled the score 1-1 in the second leg and allowed the Cebu team to set up a finals meeting with Ceres.

Meralco Manila could've advanced and won the hosting right of the finals if they had kept Global scoreless. With the implementation of the away goals rule, Meralco led the semi-finals series 1-0 in away goals until the 85th minute heartbreaker that spelled their fate.

Malinay ended the letter with a note to their supporters that they "owe it" to them that the PFL finals will be played in Cebu. This was in response to Global fans who expressed their dissastification on holding the home semi-finals game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

"We firmly believe and owe it to our fans, especially those in Cebu, to play the PFL final in our home pitch. We had already deprived them once by playing our home semi-finals match in Manila due to circumstances beyond our control and we would not want to disappoint them again," wrote Malinay. – Rappler.com