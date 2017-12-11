Neymar might miss Wednesday's clash with Strasbourg

Published 3:56 PM, December 11, 2017

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is urgently travelling to Brazil due to "personal matters", the Brazilian company that manages the footballer's career said on Sunday, December 10.

Neymar is "coming to Brazil for personal matters", a source from NN Consultaria told AFP, without specifying whether the player had already arrived in South America or the specific reasons for the trip.

French radio station RMC Sport reported that Neymar flew to his native country on the night of Saturday, December 9, after receiving "bad news involving his family".

The former FC Barcelona player, who frequently posts on social media, has not done so since Friday.

Neymar was suspended in PSG's 3-1 victory over Lille on Saturday, but he looks likely to miss the match against Strasbourg on Wednesday, December 13, before returning next Saturday against Rennes.

PSG currently sits on top of Ligue 1 with 44 points and a +38 goal difference. – Rappler.com