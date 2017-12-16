Iain Ramsay scores a hat trick for Ceres Negros FC to lift them to the league championship

Published 9:57 PM, December 16, 2017

Ceres Negros FC has made history after becoming the inaugural champions of the first-ever Philippines Football League (PFL) after routing bitter rival Global Cebu FC, 4-1, on their homefield at Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.

Ceres midfielder Iain Ramsay had a big night as he demolished Global with a hat-trick, scoring goals in the 20th, 27th and 61st minutes.

The Ceres rout was started by Spanish footballer Bienvenido Marañón, who connected with the opening goal in the 4th minute.

Global's lone goal was scored by Darryl Roberts in the 89th minute

More details to follow. – Rappler.com