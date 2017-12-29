The Azkals striker announces he is engaged to Margaret Hall on Instagram

Published 11:31 AM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Azkals striker Phil Younghusband announced his engagement to Filipina-Spanish model Margaret Hall, releasing the news in an Instagram post in the early morning hours of Friday, December 29 (Manila time).

"I proposed to @magshall_ and she said YES!," reads the post, which has over 1,700 likes at the time of publication.

Younghusband, 30, is coming off his first season playing for the Davao Aguilas in the Philippines Football League.

The pair have been together for over two years. No wedding date has been announced. – Rappler.com