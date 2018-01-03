Falkirk FC issues an apology for what they describe as 'abhorrent behavior of a small number of individuals'

Published 4:21 AM, January 04, 2018

LONDON, England - Scottish second tier side Falkirk could face serious sanctions after fans threw fake eyeballs at Dunfermline Athletic's Dean Shiels who is blind in one eye during their league match on Tuesday, January 2.

The 32-year-old former Northern Irish international midfielder lost his sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was 8 years old, and Falkirk fans goaded him as they watched their side lose the Scottish Championship clash 2-0.

Falkirk could fall foul of the Scottish Professional Football League over their fans misbehavior.

The governing body will review the match delegate's report before considering what action to take.

Falkirk moved quickly after the match to apologize for the abuse.

"Falkirk FC apologizes unreservedly for the abhorrent behavior of a small number of individuals," the club said in a statement.

"The club wholeheartedly condemns the abuse witnessed towards Dean Shiels in the strongest terms and will be working closely with Dunfermline Athletic FC to identify those responsible.

"Abuse towards anyone with a disability is simply unacceptable and the fact this took place with a sporting context with rivalries at play is no excuse.

"This needs to stop now. We will look to action against anyone identified from today's game and will not allow this disgraceful behavior to be repeated."

It is not the first time this season Falkirk have been in hot water over the treatment of Shiels.

Their players Joe McKee and Kevin O'Hara are still suspended after they taunted Shiels when he was sent off in a cup tie in October for a foul on McKee.

O'Hara was banned for 8 matches and McKee for four by the Scottish Football Association (SFA). – Rappler.com